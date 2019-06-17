U.S. shale oil output seen rising to 8.52 million barrels per day in July



FILE PHOTO: A pumpjack brings oil to the surface in the Monterey Shale, California, U.S. April 29, 2013.

June 17, 2019

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise by about 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July to about 8.52 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its monthly drilling productivity report on Monday.

The largest change is forecast in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, where output is expected to climb by 55,000 bpd to about 4.23 million bpd in July.

