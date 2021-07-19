U.S. settles with UBS over sales of exchange-traded product



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The top securities regulator in the United States said on Monday it had filed a settled action with UBS Financial Services related to a volatility linked exchange-traded product.

UBS agreed to pay a civil penalty of $8 million, which will be distributed to harmed investors, and prejudgment interest of $112,274, without admitting or denying the charges.

