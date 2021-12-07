U.S. settles with Microsoft over immigration-related discrimination claims



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it has reached a settlement with Microsoft Corp resolving allegations that the company discriminated against non-U.S. citizens in the hiring process.

The department said Microsoft asked job applicants for unnecessary immigration documents to prove they could work for the company without needing its sponsorship for work visas.

