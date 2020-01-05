U.S. service member, 2 defense contractors killed in terrorist attack on Kenya military base

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:20 PM PT — Sunday, January 5, 2020

At least four attackers were killed after U.S. forces repelled a terrorist attack on a U.S. occupied base in Kenya. On Sunday, U.S. Africa Command said al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack on the Manda Bay Airfield.

Five suspects were taken into custody after the terror group reportedly detonated a car bomb near the base. Kenyan authorities said one U.S. service member and two Defense Department contractors were killed in the blast. Two additional DOD employees were wounded in the attack and are now in stable condition

The attack also damaged two planes, a helicopter and some military equipment.

BREAKING: Photos from Camp Simba military base showing #alShabaab fighters next to aircraft. Kenyan army said the attack by the al-Qaeda fighters was repulsed.#Kenya #Lamu #KOT pic.twitter.com/cg6xLirjKV — Hamza Mohamed (@Hamza_Africa) January 5, 2020

Al-Shabaab recently claimed responsibility for a similar attack in Somalia, which killed at least 79 people.