U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant under asylum deal

November 21, 2019

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – The first Honduran asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a controversial U.S. agreement that establishes Guatemala as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands.

Guatemalan Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart said the Honduran man arrived on a flight from the United States earlier in the morning.

