Trending

U.S. sends aircraft over Korean Peninsula after threat of ‘new strategic weapon’

This Dec. 15, 2019, satellite image from Planet Lab Inc., that has been analyzed by experts at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, shows the Sohae Engine Test Stand in Tongchang-ri, North Korea. (Planet Labs Inc, Middlebury Institute of International Studies via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:38 PM PT — Thursday, January 2, 2020

The U.S. has sent another aircraft to fly over the Korean Peninsula following a warning about a “new strategic weapon” from the north. South Korean media announced the move on Thursday, saying the U.S. Air Force flew an aircraft over the country at 31,000 feet.

Reports claimed this type of U.S. reconnaissance aircraft has carried out similar operations since last week.

The news comes amid stalled talks on denuclearization with Pyongyang. In his New Year’s address, Kim Jong-un stated he no longer feels bound by a self-imposed restriction on nuclear weapons or missile tests.

People watch a TV screen showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The Pentagon has said the U.S. and its allies are keeping a close eye on North Korea.

“Korea is one of those places in the world we’ve always maintained very high levels of readiness. We stay shoulder to shoulder with our Republic of Korea counterparts militarily. There’s a close bond also with the military of Japan. The tripartite alliance, if you will, between Japan, the United States and the Republic of Korea is rock solid.”

– Gen. Mark Milley, 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

North Korea has not tested a nuclear weapon since 2017, which resulted in critical sanctions from the UN.

Despite the upset in relations, President Trump has maintained optimism about diplomacy moving forward.

FILE – In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE