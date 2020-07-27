U.S. sending more federal officers to Portland protests: report

July 27, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration is sending at least 100 additional federal officers to Portland, Oregon, the Washington Post reported on Monday, as confrontations between anti-racism protesters and federal authorities have intensified.

The U.S. Marshals Service decided last week to send 100 deputy marshals to fortify authorities guarding the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, the Post said, citing an internal email. The Department of Homeland Security is considering sending 50 additional Customs and Border Protection personnel to the city, it said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)