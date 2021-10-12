U.S. Senator Sanders says overdue for Senators Manchin, Sinema to say what they want in social policy bill



FILE PHOTO: Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks to reporters after a vote on as Senators moved toward trying to pass a stop-gap increase in the Treasury Department's $28.4 trillion borrowing authority on Capitol Hill in Washington October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts FILE PHOTO: Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks to reporters after a vote on as Senators moved toward trying to pass a stop-gap increase in the Treasury Department's $28.4 trillion borrowing authority on Capitol Hill in Washington October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said Tuesday the time is long overdue for moderate Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to tell the rest of the party what they want included in a multitrillion-dollar bill to expand social programs and address climate change.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)