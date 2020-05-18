U.S. Senator Rubio chosen as acting Intelligence Committee chairman



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 5, 2020. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 5, 2020. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

May 18, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Marco Rubio will serve as acting chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday, after Senator Richard Burr announced he would step aside from the position during an investigation of his stock trades.

Rubio, 48, has been an active Republican voice on national security and foreign policy matters through the nine years he has been in the Senate.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese)