U.S. Senator Manchin casts doubt on Democrats’ deadline for budget bill



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks during a hearing before Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee of Senate Appropriations Committee at Dirksen Senate Office Building, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 10, 2021. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks during a hearing before Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee of Senate Appropriations Committee at Dirksen Senate Office Building, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 10, 2021. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

September 12, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday said lawmakers were unlikely to finalize their massive spending package by congressional leaders’ Sept. 27 deadline for the budget bill.

“There’s no way we can get this done by the Sept. 27 if we do our job,” he told CNN’s “State of the Union” program.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)