U.S. Senator Graham says he will introduce Turkey sanctions bill on Thursday

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during the roundtable with U.S. Border Patrol and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee at a Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during the roundtable with U.S. Border Patrol and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee at a Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas, U.S. July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

October 15, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday he will introduce a bill on Thursday sanctioning Turkey for its invasion of northern Syria.

“I will be introducing sanctions against Turkey Thursday and I do appreciate what the (Trump) administration has done against Turkey through executive action but more to follow,” Graham told reporters.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

