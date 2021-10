FILE PHOTO: Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

October 20, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, called on Wednesday for Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to testify at a hearing about how its subsidiary Instagram affected children.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)