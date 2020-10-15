U.S. Senate’s McConnell says coronavirus relief package will be passed either before or after election

October 15, 2020

(Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that if a fresh COVID-19 relief package is not passed before the Nov. 3 election, it will be passed afterwards.

“I think we need another rescue package. If we don’t get it before the election, we’ll get it after,” McConnell said in Marion, Kentucky. He said, however, that President Trump is talking about “a much larger amount (for coronavirus relief) than I can sell to my members” in the Senate.

Trump said Thursday he is willing to raise his offer of $1.8 trillion for a COVID-19 relief deal with Democrats in the U.S. Congress.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chris Reese)