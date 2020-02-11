U.S. Senate probably can’t reach a budget agreement with House: McConnell



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters after the Senate voted to acquit U.S. President Donald Trump of both charges in his Senate impeachment trial on apitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters after the Senate voted to acquit U.S. President Donald Trump of both charges in his Senate impeachment trial on apitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

February 11, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he does not think the Republican-led Senate can reach a budget agreement with the Democrat-dominated House of Representatives this year.

“I can’t imagine that we could reach an agreement on a budget with this particular House of Representatives,” he said, adding that a spending deal put in place last year would continue to guide the government this year.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Cornwell)