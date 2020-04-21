U.S. Senate passes nearly $500 billion coronavirus bill aiding small business



U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) waves to reporters as he arrives inside the U.S. Capitol after it was announced U.S. congressional leaders and the White House agreed on nearly $500 billion more in coronavirus relief for the U.S. economy, bringing to nearly $3 trillion the amount allocated to deal with the crisis, in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) waves to reporters as he arrives inside the U.S. Capitol after it was announced U.S. congressional leaders and the White House agreed on nearly $500 billion more in coronavirus relief for the U.S. economy, bringing to nearly $3 trillion the amount allocated to deal with the crisis, in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

April 21, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed legislation providing nearly $500 billion in additional federal aid to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and to aid hospitals dealing with large numbers of seriously ill patients.

The bill, which is supported by the White House, now goes to the House of Representatives where it could be voted upon as soon as Thursday.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan)