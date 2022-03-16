U.S. Senate panel to vote Wednesday on advancing Fed nominees



FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington on Sept. 16 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/ FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington on Sept. 16 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate Banking Committee plans to hold a meeting Wednesday to vote on advancing four nominees for the Federal Reserve, including the renomination of Chairman Jerome Powell, according to the committee’s website.

In addition to considering Powell, the panel will meet at approximately 6:45 p.m. EDT to vote on whether to advance the nomination of Fed Governor Lael Brainard to become the central bank’s vice chair, and the nomination of Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson to join the board as governors.

Members will also vote on the nomination of Sandra Thompson for director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Additional reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Andrea Ricci)