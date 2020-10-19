U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on sending subpoenas to Twitter and Facebook on October 22



FILE PHOTO: The Twitter and Facebook logo along with binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: The Twitter and Facebook logo along with binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

October 19, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a vote on sending subpoenas to the chief executives of Twitter and Facebook on Oct. 22, it said in a statement.

“If an agreement for voluntary testimony is not reached, the committee will vote on authorizing the subpoenas at a date to be determined,” the statement said.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)