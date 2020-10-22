U.S. Senate committee approves sending subpoenas to Facebook and Twitter CEOs



FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted to subpoena the chief executives of Twitter and Facebook after the social media platforms decided to block stories from the New York Post that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son.

The vote passed along party lines with 12 Republicans approving the motion while 10 Democrats were not present for the session.

The CEO’s of Facebook and Twitter will testify on allegations of anti-conservative bias. The companies along with Alphabet’s Google will also testify in front of the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct. 28.

