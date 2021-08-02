U.S. Senate infrastructure bill would boost revenue by $51 billion – committee



FILE PHOTO: Senators walk off a bus following a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House regarding an infrastructure bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner FILE PHOTO: Senators walk off a bus following a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House regarding an infrastructure bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

August 2, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Joint Committee on Taxation, the nonpartisan research arm of the U.S. Congress, projected the tax provisions of the bipartisan Senate infrastructure bill would increase the country’s revenue by $51 billion over the next 10 years.

