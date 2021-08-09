U.S. Senate Democrats unveil $3.5 trillion budget plan



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Capitol police attend a morning briefing outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein FILE PHOTO: U.S. Capitol police attend a morning briefing outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

August 9, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A $3.5 trillion budget plan unveiled by U.S. Senate Democrats on Monday calls for tax credits and grants to encourage “clean energy” manufacturing and transportation, while also making significant changes to immigration and education policies, according to congressional documents.

The proposed budget resolution is intended to carry out President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” initiative. Democrats are aiming to debate and pass this non-binding resolution in coming days, which would serve as a framework for more detailed, binding legislation later this year.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)