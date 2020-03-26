U.S. Senate approves $2-trillion coronavirus economic, medical aid bill



Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) delivers remarks during a news conference on the coronavirus relief bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) delivers remarks during a news conference on the coronavirus relief bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a $2-trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment.

By a vote of 96-0 the Senate passed the bill, sending it to the House of Representatives, which could vote sometime this week.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)