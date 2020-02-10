U.S. seeks prison term of 7-9 years for Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone



FILE PHOTO: Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, departs after he was found guilty on seven criminal counts in his trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering in this stilll image taken from video at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Fogarty FILE PHOTO: Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, departs after he was found guilty on seven criminal counts in his trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering in this stilll image taken from video at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Fogarty

February 10, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Prosecutors asked a federal judge on Monday to sentence President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone to between seven and nine years in prison, saying such a term will “accurately reflect the seriousness of his crimes and promote respect for the law.”

Stone is due to face sentencing by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Feb. 20, after a jury in November found the self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” guilty on seven counts of lying to the U.S. Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

The government said that under U.S. sentencing guidelines, he faces a range of 7 years and 3 months to up to 9 years, and told Jackson he “should be punished in accord” with those.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese)