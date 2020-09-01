U.S. seeks Mexico talks over perishable imports in bid bolster U.S. farmers: USTR

September 1, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration on Tuesday announced plans to seek senior-level talks with Mexico over imports of perishable imports as part of a broader series of actions meant to bolster U.S. farmers.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative also will request that the International Trade Commission initiate a Section 201 global safeguard investigation to review “the extent to which increased imports of blueberries have caused serious injury to domestic blueberry growers.”

“President (Donald) Trump recognizes the challenges faced by American farmers and is committed to promoting and securing fair trade and a level playing field for all American producers,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement https://ustr.gov/about-us/policy-offices/press-office/press-releases/2020/september/federal-agencies-outline-plan-help-farmers-seasonal-and-perishable-fruits-and-vegetables, which also outlined actions by the Commerce Department and the Department of Agriculture.

