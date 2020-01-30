U.S. securities regulator to monitor companies’ coronavirus impact disclosures



FILE PHOTO: Jay Clayton, Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, speaks at the Economic Club of New York luncheon in New York City, New York, U.S.,September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton FILE PHOTO: Jay Clayton, Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, speaks at the Economic Club of New York luncheon in New York City, New York, U.S.,September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The chair of the U.S. securities regulator on Thursday said he had directed staff to start monitoring companies’ disclosures related to the “current and potential effects” of the coronavirus on their businesses.

“This is an uncertain issue where actual effects will depend on many factors beyond the control and knowledge of issuers,” chair Jay Clayton said in a statement.

“However, how issuers plan for that uncertainty and how they choose to respond to events as they unfold can nevertheless be material to an investment decision.”

