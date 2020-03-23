U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Afghanistan



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks to the media at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks to the media at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

KABUL (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Afghanistan on Monday on a previously unannounced visit to help salvage a historic deal between Washington and the Taliban, struck at the end of February but marred by political feuds and violence.

Pompeo landed in Kabul to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah who also claims he is president.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)