U.S. Secretary of State discussed Afghanistan with top Chinese, Russian diplomats -State Dept

August 16, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about Afghanistan, according to the State Department.

Blinken and Lavrov talked “the security situation and our efforts to bring U.S. citizens and vulnerable Afghans to safety,” the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)