U.S. SEC investigating Deutsche Bank’s DWS over sustainability claims – source



The new logo of Deutsche Bank's DWS Asset Management is pictured at their headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski The new logo of Deutsche Bank's DWS Asset Management is pictured at their headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

August 26, 2021

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange commission is investigating Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm DWS over how it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

DWS and Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the news, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Riham Alkousaa)