U.S. SEC disapproves proposed rule to list, trade shares of VanEck bitcoin trust

November 12, 2021

(Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday rejected rule changes that would have allowed the listing and trading of the VanEck bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF).

In March, the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. filed a proposed rule change to list and trade shares of the VanEck Bitcoin Trust under BZX Rule.

