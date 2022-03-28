U.S. SEC charges three Twilio engineers with insider trading



March 28, 2022

(Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it charged seven California residents for allegedly generating more than $1 million in profits via insider trading ahead of Twilio Inc’s first-quarter 2020 earnings announcement.

The seven people charged include three software engineers employed at San Francisco-based Twilio, the SEC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)