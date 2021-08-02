U.S. says Abbott units to pay $160 million to resolve alleged false Medicare claims



FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Abbott's heart stents are pictured inside a store at a hospital in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2018. FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Abbott's heart stents are pictured inside a store at a hospital in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2018.

(Reuters) – Two units of Abbott Laboratories will pay $160 million to resolve claims they violated the federal False Claims Act by submitting false claims to Medicare, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

The Justice Department settled with Arriva Medical LLC, once the largest Medicare mail-order diabetic testing supplier, and its parent Alere Inc. Abbott bought both companies in 2017 after the alleged wrongful conduct took place, the department said.

