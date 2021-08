FILE PHOTO: A Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) provides security during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, in this photo taken on August 18, 2021 and released by U.S. Navy on August 20, 2021. U.S NAVY/Central Command Public Affairs/Sgt. Isaiah Compbell/Handout via REUTERS