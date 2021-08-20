U.S. sanctions Russians over Navalny’s poisoning, chemical weapons -Treasury



FILE PHOTO: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is accused of slandering a Russian World War Two veteran, stands inside a defendant dock during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, Russia February 20, 2021, in this still image taken from video. Press Service of Babushkinsky District Court of Moscow/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is accused of slandering a Russian World War Two veteran, stands inside a defendant dock during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, Russia February 20, 2021, in this still image taken from video. Press Service of Babushkinsky District Court of Moscow/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

August 20, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Friday imposed fresh Russia-related sanctions targeting those involved in the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny or Russia’s chemical weapons program, according to a notice on the U.S. Treasury website.

The sanctions target nine Russian individuals and two Russian entities, the notice said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; editing by Jonathan Oatis)