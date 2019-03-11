U.S. sanctions Russian bank over dealings with Venezuela state oil firm



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House National Security Adviser John Bolton announce economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PdVSA) during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House National Security Adviser John Bolton announce economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PdVSA) during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

March 11, 2019

By Matt Spetalnick

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States sanctioned the Russian bank Evrofinance Mosnarbank on Monday, accusing it of helping Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA evade U.S. financial restrictions and provide a “lifeline” for socialist President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

The Trump administration has taken several steps in recent weeks to ratchet up pressure on Maduro and bolster Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized by the United States and more than 50 other countries as interim president.

However, Maduro, who has accused Guaido of a U.S.-directed coup attempt, retains the backing of Russia and China as well as control of state institutions including the military.

“This action demonstrates that the United States will take action against foreign financial institutions that sustain the illegitimate Maduro regime and contribute to the economic collapse and humanitarian crisis plaguing the people of Venezuela,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Under Monday’s announcement, all U.S. assets of Evrofinance, described as jointly owned by Russian and Venezuelan state-owned companies, will be frozen and U.S. citizens will be prohibited from doing business with it, the Treasury Department said.

The United States imposed sanctions on PDVSA in January.

Washington has called on foreign banks to ensure that Maduro and Venezuelan government officials are not hiding financial assets abroad.

“Bankers: Do not help Maduro and his accomplices steal the assets of the Venezuelan people,” U.S. national security adviser John Bolton wrote in a message on Twitter on Monday. “The United States is watching. The world is watching. The Venezuelan people are watching.”

Evrofinance was set up in 2011 with Venezuela’s National Development Fund, commonly known as FONDEN, taking a 49 percent stake in the bank, the Treasury Department said.

Russia’s Gazprombank and the Russian state bank VTB Bank each took a 25 percent interest in Evrofinance, which was founded as a bi-national bank to fund joint Russia-Venezuela oil and infrastructure projects, the department said.

Evrofinance was the primary international financial bank that helped finance a Venezuelan crypto-currency, the petro, which launched last year in an attempt to “circumvent” U.S. sanctions, the Treasury Department said.

Evrofinance said in a statement to its clients on its website that it was operating in a “stable manner” and will “fulfill all of its obligations toward clients and partners.”

Gazprombank, which is Russia’s third biggest lender by assets and includes among its shareholders Russian state gas company Gazprom, said in a statement that the U.S. Treasury decision would not affect it.

“Gazprombank has a minority stake in Evrofinance Mosnarbank,” Gazprombank said. “Gazprombank does not carry out operations on the accounts of companies that are sanctioned by the U.S. over Venezuela.”

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and David Alexander, additional reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber, Tatiana Voronova and Elena Fabrichnaya in Moscow; editing by Grant McCool and Tom Brown)