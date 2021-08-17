U.S.’s Blinken speaks to European counterparts on Afghan situation



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about infrastructure investment at the University of Maryland's A. James Clark School of Engineering in College Park, MD, U.S., August 9, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about infrastructure investment at the University of Maryland's A. James Clark School of Engineering in College Park, MD, U.S., August 9, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

August 17, 2021

(Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held separate discussions on Monday with counterparts in Britain, the European Union, Turkey and NATO on the situation in Afghanistan and U.S. efforts to bring back their citizens, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)