U.S. requests U.N. nuclear watchdog’s board meet on Iran



FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

July 5, 2019

VIENNA (Reuters) – The United States has requested a special meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation Board of Governors to discuss Iran, the U.S. mission to the agency said on Friday.

Diplomats who follow the agency said they expected the meeting would be held next Wednesday after the International Atomic Energy Agency this week said Iran had exceeded the maximum stock of enriched uranium allowed under its 2015 deal with major powers.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Gareth Jones)