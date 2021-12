FILE PHOTO: Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2021. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2021. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

December 6, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, will leave Congress, Politico reported on Monday, citing an unnamed person close to the congressman.

