U.S. Representative Clay ousted in Democratic primary by progressive Cori Bush: New York Times



FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. Congress primary candidate Cori Bush leads a march during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. Congress primary candidate Cori Bush leads a march during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/File Photo

August 5, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Long-time U.S. Representative William Lacy Clay was ousted on Tuesday by progressive challenger Cori Bush in the Missouri Democratic primary, the New York Times said.

Bush was endorsed by the Justice Democrats, the same left-wing group that helped launch Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez two years ago. Bush became a community activist after Black man Michael Brown was fatally shot by police in 2014. She and the congressman are both Black.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)