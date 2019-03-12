Trending

U.S. religious freedom envoy urges China to release Taiwan activist


U.S. Ambassador for religious freedom, Sam Brownback speaks during "A Civil Society Dialogue on Securing Religious Freedom in the Indo-Pacific Region" forum in Taipei, Taiwan March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

March 12, 2019

TAIPEI (Reuters) – The U.S. ambassador for religious freedom on Tuesday called for the release of a Taiwan activist jailed in China, saying the case was highly concerning to the U.S. government.

Sam Brownback said activist Li Ming-che, a community college lecturer and an activist at a human rights non-governmental organisation in Taiwan, should be reunited with his wife.

Li was found guilty of subversion in November in a trial that his wife denounced as illegitimate and has since been held in central China’s Hunan province.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

