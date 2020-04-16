U.S. rejects most Spirit, JetBlue requests to halt additional flights



FILE PHOTO: A JetBlue passenger jet lands with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren FILE PHOTO: A JetBlue passenger jet lands with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

April 16, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Transportation Department said on Thursday it had rejected most requests by Jetblue Airways Corp <JBLU.O> and Spirit Airlines <SAVE.N> to halt additional flights in the wake of the pandemic that has sent passenger traffic down by 95%.

The department last week issued final rules setting minimum flights requirements for airlines receiving government assistance allowing airlines to dramatically cut and consolidate but not eliminate service.

Airlines can petition to temporarily eliminate service to airports. The department is reviewing requests from another eight airlines.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)