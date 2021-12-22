U.S. regulator advancing probe into Amazon’s cloud unit – Bloomberg News



FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

December 22, 2021

(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is advancing an antitrust probe into Amazon.com Inc’s cloud computing business, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FTC officials have contacted companies in the past few months to gather information about competition issues related to Amazon Web Services (AWS), according to the report.

Amazon and the FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)