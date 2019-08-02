U.S. pulls out of INF treaty with Russia

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:19 AM PT — Friday, August 2, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently confirmed the United States has formally pulled out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) with Russia. He made the announcement in a Twitter post early Friday, where he explained that the White House gave the Kremlin six months to fall back into compliance with the treaty.

On Feb 2nd, 2019 the U.S. gave Russia six months to return to compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. Russia refused, so the treaty ends today. The U.S. will not remain party to a treaty when others violate it. Russia bears sole responsibility. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 2, 2019

The decision to exit the treaty came after NATO allies and President Trump accused the Russian government of violating the pact by developing a new cruise missile, which the country has denied. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, “Russia bears sole responsibility for the treaty’s demise.”

In another statement, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said Russia has consistently chosen to deflect responsibility and spread misinformation over the debacle. Ortagus also pointed out that Russia’s actions fit into a “larger pattern of malign behavior” in multiple countries. She specifically noted Georgia, Ukraine, Syria, and the U.K. among others.

The US has officially withdrawn from the INF Treaty as of August 2nd. Since #Russia has failed to return to compliance, the US is no longer a party to this treaty. pic.twitter.com/hTexVM4C1e — AVC Bureau (@StateAVC) August 2, 2019

Meanwhile, President Trump has suggested he could pursue a new treaty with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the future if the leader is open to negotiation.