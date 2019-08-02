Trending

U.S. pulls out of INF treaty with Russia

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:19 AM PT — Friday, August 2, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently confirmed the United States has formally pulled out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) with Russia. He made the announcement in a Twitter post early Friday, where he explained that the White House gave the Kremlin six months to fall back into compliance with the treaty.

The decision to exit the treaty came after NATO allies and President Trump accused the Russian government of violating the pact by developing a new cruise missile, which the country has denied. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, “Russia bears sole responsibility for the treaty’s demise.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference regarding the INF Treaty at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

In another statement, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said Russia has consistently chosen to deflect responsibility and spread misinformation over the debacle. Ortagus also pointed out that Russia’s actions fit into a “larger pattern of malign behavior” in multiple countries. She specifically noted Georgia, Ukraine, Syria, and the U.K. among others.

Meanwhile, President Trump has suggested he could pursue a new treaty with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the future if the leader is open to negotiation.

