U.S. probes fuel leaks in GM’s older Chevy Cobalt and HHR vehicles



FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Ramos Arizpe, state of Coahuila, Mexico October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Ramos Arizpe, state of Coahuila, Mexico October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

July 7, 2020

(Reuters) – U.S. auto safety regulator on Tuesday disclosed it has opened an investigation into complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt compact cars and HHR wagons, manufactured by General Motors Co <GM.N>.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the investigation, which was opened on Sunday, covers more than 614,000 vehicles from 2008 to 2010 model years.

“The fuel leaks are the result of corrosion of the metal fuel lines underneath the vehicle towards the rear and in the vicinity of the left rear wheel well,” the regulator said after it received 208 complaints of fuel leaks from vehicle owners.

The NHTSA said there were no reports of fires or injuries from such leaks, and it was probing the scope and severity of the potential problem to assess any possible safety issues with the vehicles.

GM said it will continue to cooperate with the NHTSA in the investigation.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)