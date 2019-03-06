U.S. private job growth slows in February but January revised sharply higher: ADP



FILE PHOTO: People walk along Wall Street during the morning commute in the financial district during a winter nor'easter in New York City, U.S., March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly FILE PHOTO: People walk along Wall Street during the morning commute in the financial district during a winter nor'easter in New York City, U.S., March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) – U.S. companies hired 183,000 workers in February, falling short of analyst forecasts, while private-sector job growth in January was much stronger than previously thought, a report by payrolls processor ADP showed on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 189,000 jobs last month.

January’s private payrolls were revised up to an increase of 300,000 from the previously reported 213,000.

The report is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics.

(Reporting By Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)