U.S. President Trump’s re-election campaign raises $13.6 million in March



U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

April 21, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump raised $13.6 million in March for his re-election campaign, ending the month with $98.5 million in cash, according to a disclosure filed on Monday with the Federal Election Committee.

The haul during March marks a decrease from February when Trump’s campaign committee raised $14.2 million.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)