U.S. President Trump’s re-election campaign raises $13.6 million in March

U.S. President Trump leads daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

April 21, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump raised $13.6 million in March for his re-election campaign, ending the month with $98.5 million in cash, according to a disclosure filed on Monday with the Federal Election Committee.

The haul during March marks a decrease from February when Trump’s campaign committee raised $14.2 million.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

