U.S. President Biden to host UK PM Boris Johnson at the White House next week -Axios



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as they look at historical documents and artefacts relating to the Atlantic Charter during their meeting, at Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

September 15, 2021

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will host British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the White House next week, Axios reported https://bit.ly/3Cb09He on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the preparations.

