U.S. police union endorses Trump in November election



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a campaign speech at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a campaign speech at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

September 4, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – America’s largest police union on Friday endorsed President Donald Trump’s effort to win re-election, a potential boost to the leader’s message that he is the candidate of “law and order.”

The Fraternal Order of Police, which has more than 355,000 members around the country, “is proud to endorse a candidate who calls for law and order across our nation,” union president Patrick Yoes said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)