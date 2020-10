October 14, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said that the United States was pleased that the Iraqi government is doing more to protect the U.S. embassy in Baghdad from Iran-backed Shiite Muslim militias.

“We are happy that the Iraqis are doing more to provide increased security for our team on the ground there,” Pompeo told a State Department news conference.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)