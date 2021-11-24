U.S. opposes China telecom’s court bid seeking to block FCC action



FILE PHOTO: The company logo of China Telecom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Communications Commission has filed a motion opposing China Telecom Corp Ltd’s court bid seeking to block the FCC’s decision revoking the company’s authorization to operate in the United States, a court document posted online showed.

The motion, dated Nov. 23, was sealed. China’s largest Chinese telecommunications company filed its request with the U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia earlier in November.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Susan Heavey and Ismail Shakil)