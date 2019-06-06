U.S. opens national security investigation into TikTok

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:20 PM PT — Friday, November 1, 2019

The owner of the popular social media app TikTok is being investigated by the U.S. government for the company’s billion dollar purchase of the app Musical.ly. A Friday report from Reuters said that the U.S. Treasury’s Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) is investigating the 2017 social media buyout for potential risks to national security.

Lawmakers have been calling for an inquiry into the China-based company, despite the transaction being completed two years ago. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, reportedly purchased Musical.ly without obtaining permission from CFIUS, which caused the regulatory agency to become suspicious. TikTok has since released a statement, saying they will cooperate with the inquiry.

“While we cannot comment on ongoing regulatory processes, TikTok has made clear that we have no higher priority than earning the trust of users and regulators in the U.S.,” read the statement. “Part of that effort includes working with Congress, and we are committed to doing so.”

Officials said TikTok is allegedly censoring “politically incorrect” content on its platform. The company has refuted this claim, stating that “none of our data is subject to Chinese law.”

“We have never been asked by the Chinese government to remove any content and we would not do so if asked – period,” TikTok said last month. “We are not influenced by any foreign government, including the Chinese government.”