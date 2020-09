U.S. Open order of play on Friday

FILE PHOTO: Sep 3, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; A view of the match between Vasek Pospisil of Canada (L) and Milos Raonic of Canada (R) in Louis Armstrong Stadium on day four of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Sep 3, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; A view of the match between Vasek Pospisil of Canada (L) and Milos Raonic of Canada (R) in Louis Armstrong Stadium on day four of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

September 11, 2020

(Reuters) – Order of play on the main show court on the 12th day of the U.S. Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Women’s doubles final (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

3-Nicole Melichar (U.S.)/Yifan Xu (China) v Laura Siegemund (Germany)/Vera Zvonareva (Russia)

Men’s singles semi-final (not before 2000 GMT/4 PM ET)

20-Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) v 5-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Men’s singles semi-final (not before 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET)

3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

